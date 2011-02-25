Jennifer Lopez’s Many American Idol Hairstyles

Jennifer Lopez is the new judge on American Idol this season, and she's making her gig a stylish one. Sure, we only see her from the waist up behind the judges' table most of the time, but that means she's giving extra attention to her hair and makeup looks! So far, we've seen Lopez wear a tight high ballerina bun, a side-swept half updo and a loose ponytail. And she's not skipping with the accessories either, adding headbands embellished with rhinestones and patterns to her looks. We never know what style she's going to wear next! That's why we're keeping track of all of Jennifer Lopez's American Idol hairstyles right here. Click through the gallery to see them all.

