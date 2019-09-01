Jennifer Lopez Asked Ruth Bader Ginsburg Her Secret to a Happy Marriage

As Jennifer Lopez prepares to walk down the aisle for the fourth time, she decided to seek a little marriage advice this time around from an unlikely source: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice.

According to Ginsburg, the pop star reached out to her earlier this summer to meet her new fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and, during their visit, J.Lo asked Ginsburg how she managed to stay happily married to her late husband Marty for more than 50 years, before he passed way in 2010.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez,” the 86-year-old said during the Library of Congress National Book Festival on Saturday. “She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage."

Ginsburg offered a cheeky reply: "On the day I was married, my mother-in-law — I was married at her home — she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage. And I said, ‘I’d be glad to hear it. What is it?’ And she responded: ‘It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.’”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez... She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage." pic.twitter.com/EgItMC9nHA — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2019

J.Lo and A-Rod got engaged in March after two years of dating, and the multi-hyphenate recently disclosed that their bond is incomparable to her past relationships.

“He loves being at every show that he can be at,” she told Variety in the magazine's latest issue. “I go to all his baseball games. There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK. And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life.”