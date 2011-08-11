Jennifer Lopez Is Returning to American Idol!

It looks like Jennifer Lopez will be taking her seat at the American Idol judges table again! The show's executive producer Nigel Lythgoe made an appearance on Ryan Seacrest's radio program, where they chatted about Idol's next season. Seacrest asked Lythgoe, "Do you want to do the Jennifer announcement here or are we still waiting?" To which Lythgoe replied, "I am delighted to say that all three judges, along with the brilliant host of American Idol, are back for the next season." We can't wait for another season of Lopez's sparkly stagewear! Click through the gallery to browse her hottest American Idol style moments.

MORE:• Score Jennifer's Hoop Earrings• Jennifer Lopez's HSN Perfume