Jennifer Lopez Performed a Moving Medley Tribute to Selena at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez stole the show at last night's 2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards with a moving tribute to Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who was murdered at just 23 in 1995. Lopez blew the crowd away with a medley that included "Come Le Flor," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "I Could Fall In Love." The performance marked the 20th anniversary of Selena's death.

Lopez is no stranger to the singer's hits, having played her in the biopic Selena back in 1997. And making the performance even more special was the fact that Quintanilla-Pérez's siblings Suzette and A.B., as well as her widower Chris Pérez (aka Los Dinos), made up the band. The late singer's father, Abraham, even took to the stage after the tribute.

Kicking off with "Come Le Flor" Lopez had changed from her stunning arrival outfit—a lace jumpsuit and cape combo by Zuhair Murad that was spot-on for this season's '70s trend—into a bedazzled stage outfit of nude crop top and flared trousers, which was topped with ruffled sleeves and a matching train. And as she transitioned into her second song, the singer dramatically threw off the sheer overlay in prep for the more upbeat numbers.

With old footage of Quintanilla-Pérez playing in the background, it was clear Lopez was more than able to do her justice. What a performance!

