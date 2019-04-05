Jennifer Lopez's Paparazzi Shots Are All the Promotion Hustlers Needs

A modest proposal: When it comes time to promote Hustlers, the upcoming stripper scam flick, just circulate all the paparazzi shots of Jennifer Lopez that have been taken while she's been on set.

That's not to diminish the many other amazing women who've been cast in the movie — how could you, when the lineup includes Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Madeline Brewer, and Trace Lysette? But you have to admit, J.Lo's paparazzi shots have been doing a lot of work when it comes to selling this movie, before we've had even so much as a teaser trailer.

Since the movie began filming in New York City in March, Lopez has been photographed in multiple incredible outfits as her character, Ramona.

First, we had denim jacket J.Lo.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Then, there was J.Lo in a faux fur coat with a Juicy tee.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

She even wore a bathrobe and Ugg boots in public, in a way that only J.Lo can.

Image zoom JNI/Star Max/Getty Images

We also got iconic shots of J.Lo in a hoodie, making it rain.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

And another faux fur coat, this time in vest form, and multicolored (not unlike the coat of a multicolored squirrel that recently went viral).

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

And, of course, J.Lo in a very 2004-looking Juicy Couture tracksuit.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

For honorable mention, let's take a look at the Instagram that J.Lo posted of herself on set in a pink bikini.

Hustlers is based on author Jessica Pressler's 2015 article for New York Magazine, "The Hustlers at Scores," about former strip club employees who work together to get back at the Wall Street bros who took advantage of them.

The movie is due to be released in 2020, but until then, let us all gaze upon the many, many treasures it's already given us.