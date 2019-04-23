Jennifer Lopez Is Reuniting with a Man from Her Past

After a few years spent focusing on music and her NBC drama Shades of Blue, Jennifer Lopez snapped back into Hollywood action with feel-good rom-com Second Act, and now that she’s got her blockbuster groove back, the hits keep coming. Ensemble stripper revenge flick Hustlers comes out this September, and she has an equally exciting project in development with a co-star she hasn’t worked with in more than 20 years: Owen Wilson.

If you recall, Lopez and Wilson teamed up for the highly underrated 1997 adventure flick Anaconda (Met gala-goers, take note: this movie is pure camp). And though Owen’s character meets an unfortunate end, it’s clear from their few onscreen interactions that a Wilson-Lopez rom-com is the right move.

Wilson is reportedly in “final negotiations” to join Lopez in STXfilms’s Marry Me, which is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The work in question follows a pop star (played by Lopez, of course) who finds out her fiancé cheated on her just moments before they’re set to wed at Madison Square Garden, and thus picks a random guy from the audience (Wilson!) to marry instead.

That, my friends, sounds like delightful box office gold.