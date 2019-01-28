Jennifer Lopez Just Made Overalls a 2019 Must-Have

If you’re trying to find a way to bring your early aughts staple into 2019, we have the answer — or, rather, Jennifer Lopez does.

Jenny from the Block stepped out in South Beach on Sunday looking casual yet polished in a white button-down and the perfect pair of skinny denim overalls. Proving that the overall is more than a fashion statement but a way of life, she actually made use of the one-piece’s abundance of pockets and slipped her phone into the front, like a mother kangaroo and her young.

Lopez, known for her flair for the extravagant, accessorized as one might expect: with a neon yellow Birkin bag, oversized silver hoops, and jewel-encrusted white slip-on sneakers. She topped off her lazy Sunday look with a messy topknot and a pair of round-lensed tortoiseshell glasses.

Image zoom VAEM / BACKGRID

Overall(s), we think Lopez’s style know-how is truly "Limitless." It’s our greatest hope that J. Lo’s denim statement piece will live to see a Second Act.

Thank you for your time.