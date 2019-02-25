Jennifer Lopez Is a Real-Life Disco Ball at the Oscars
And the Oscar for best Oscars red carpet style goes to ...
For someone who’s never been nominated for an Oscar, Jennifer Lopez has been to the Academy Awards a lot (as in, 12 times).
Being J. Lo and all, a red carpet fail is not in her fashion vocabulary — she’s served up a literal dozen glam Oscars looks that we’d classify as “maximum slay.” Highlights include the plunging tan Elie Saab ball gown she wore in 2015, the low-cut silvery Zuhair Murad cut-out gown she donned in 2012, the seafoam green one-shoulder sari she wore when she and Ben Affleck attended together in 2003, and her sheer-front color-block Chanel gown from 2001.
Lopez, a presenter this evening, arrived on the carpet in a mosaic-style Tom Ford turtleneck column gown with long sleeves, her ashen locks at her shoulders in old Hollywood-esque waves.
It's official: Jennifer “Maximum Slay” Lopez has struck again.