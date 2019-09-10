Jennifer Lopez Is Getting Serious Oscar Buzz For Her Role in Hustlers

Could Jennifer Lopez get some serious awards recognition for her role in Hustlers? Critics who've seen the movie certainly think so.

The film recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and from the looks of it, J.Lo's performance is just as iconic as all the paparazzi shots we've seen of her in-character on the set.

“‘Hustlers’ is funny, empowering, sexy, emotional, and a bit scary,” IndieWire writer Kate Erbland wrote in her review, “with most of those superlatives coming care of a full-force performance from Jennifer Lopez genuinely deserving of awards consideration.”

"In short, and obviously depending upon what other films emerge this season, I feel good about Lopez's prospects — she would be only the fifth Latina lead actress Oscar nominee — and wouldn't rule out a screenplay or even a picture nom, either, given how much the Academy and society has changed over the last few years," The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg said.

The Daily Beast's review was published with the headline "J. Lo Should Be an Oscar Contender for Hustlers."

The Oscar buzz has already reached Lopez herself, who said that she's "flattered" by the recognition.

“To wake up to that today was like, ‘OK !’" she told the L.A. Times. “Obviously, I’m flattered. You work so hard your whole career.... I’ve done so many movies and I’ve done so many roles that I’ve learned to not do them for anything except that I love doing them.”

“It brings tears to your eyes,” she added. “It’s like, oh! Somebody liked what I did! I love doing this and it doesn’t matter, but it does matter — it does make you feel like all my hard work is being recognized, and that’s nice.”

We're all for it. I mean, can you imagine an awards season with J. Lo on the red carpet?!