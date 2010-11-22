Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Twins at Gucci

The apple doesn't fall far from the stylish tree! Jennifer Lopez and her children Max and Emme are the faces of the new Gucci children's collection, and we chatted with Jennifer about the twins' style at the launch party at the Gucci Beverly Hills store yesterday. Two-year old Emme is already a budding fashionista, Jennifer says. "Emme wants to have everything on—scarves, jewelry, my shoes, dresses." (Who can blame her? We want to play in Jennifer's closet, too!) Emme even gives her mom fashion advice: "She'll say, 'Wear the scarf like this, not like that.'" And Max? Well, "Max would rather not have any clothes on," says Jennifer.

—Reporting by Andrea Simpson