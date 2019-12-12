Jennifer Lopez's New Favorite Workout Shoes Are Here from the Future

Jennifer Lopez is known for her fashion-forward workout looks, but her most recent gym outfit was a futuristic vision.

The Marry Me star hit the gym in Miami on Wednesday (December 11) in low-key yet eye-catching workout gear, topped off with her new favorite pair of gym-appropriate footwear.

J.Lo paired a white cropped Guess hoodie with slick dark Carbon38 Beyond Yoga blue ombré leggings, with splatters of silver foil dotting the waistband and going all the way down each leg for glitter, eye-catching shine near the ankles.

The silver gave way to the most exciting part of Jennifer's outfit: a pair of all-white, space-age sneakers. The Kooples x Slick Woods kicks look like a mixture of sock and boot with sneaker bottoms. The upper features a knit sock-fit look with calfskin straps and rubber outsole.

They're simply out of this world, more akin to some sort of futuristic space outfit than workout kicks. J.Lo previously wore the sneakers again earlier in the week during another outing, proving she may have found her new favorite workout shoes (aside from the Nike Air Presto and Adidas Edge Lux 3). For this particular workout style, she also rocked a small white purse and ombre Prive Revaux sunglasses to complete the look – the very same she debuted back in October with an ice-blue coat.

One thing's for sure. No matter what Jennifer wears to work out, she always slays, whether it's her own Niyama Sol line or white sneakers from the year 3000, she's got the look on lock.