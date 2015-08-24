Jennifer Lopez and Olivier Rousteing Turn Up the Heat for Paper's September Cover 

Designer Olivier Rousteing has taken careful measures to recruit fashion favorites like Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid into his #BalmainArmy. But now, the talent has turned to the world of pop music in search of his latest muse. Jennifer Lopez joins Rousteing on the September cover of Paper magazine and the shot is, in typical J.Lo style, a hot one.

In the image, photographed by Nicolas Moore and styled by Lopez’s costumers, Rob and Mariel, Rousteing wears a paired-down black blazer with a scoop-neck shirt, while Lopez rocks a ruby-encrusted creation from the Parisian house’s couture collection. Naturally, the singer also sports a matching vibrant red lip and rocks a slicked back ‘do. The theme of the issue explores the changing face of luxury, hence the “luxe in flux” headline and Lopez’s undeniably ‘80s glam look.

The two bold-faced names also share the September issue spotlight with fellow cover stars Jeremy Scott and K-pop star, CL (below).

