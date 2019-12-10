J.Lo Glowed in a Makeup-Free Selfie After Bagging Hustlers Award

Jennifer Lopez looks just as glam without makeup as she does with it, and she's got the receipts to prove it.

The Marry Me star took to Instagram with a snuggly selfie with her two kids, absolutely beaming alongside them with a casual, makeup-free look. That's right: no mascara, no false lashes, no lip or eye color, nothing. Keep in mind that she looks this fresh-faced at 50, and is totally slaying the skin game.

She was celebrating having just received the Best Supporting Actress award from the LA Film Critics Association for her role as Ramona in Hustlers.

"Home sweet home," J.Lo captioned the photo with twins Max and Emme. “Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored. #Ramona #hustlersmovie #LAFCA."

How does she take such good care of her skin? J.Lo told InStyle that she wears "little to no makeup" when she isn't working, and always makes sure she gets plenty of shut-eye.

"I can’t stress this enough. Ideally I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight. I also definitely think beauty comes from within – you have to have keep your mind, soul, body and spirit in sync. I am a firm believer in meditating and when you are happy and feel joy and love, you radiate beauty."

She also ensures she sticks to a routine – the very same one she's used largely since her 20s and 30s.

"It has always been about maintenance. I take more and more pride in maintaining a healthy routine–whether it is how I take care of my skin or my body as a whole. I don’t wear a lot of makeup when not working and am a firm believer in SPF. I try not to stay out in the sun too long."