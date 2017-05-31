Jennifer Lopez’s Friends Nicknamed Her “Bronx Barbie” for This Reason

Olivia Bahou
May 31, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

Jennifer Lopez’s style can range from flirty and feminine to polished and classic or cool and athletic depending on the hour, and according to the singer, her friends even have nicknames for her different lewks. In the new issue of StyleWatch, Lopez says that she dresses depending on how she feels that day.

“People always joke that they get to be around six different Jennifers all the time,” she says. “They call it Barbie—there’s Bronx Barbie when I’m doing my music stuff, or Business Mogul Jennifer when I’m all dressed up.”

Jennifer Lopez gave us a quick lesson on date night dressing while out for dinner with A-Rod in this gorgeous semi-sheer floral maxi gown with burgundy velvet trim. A chain crossbody bag and a pair of matching burgundy heels finished the look.

BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

“It just depends on what I’m doing,” she added. “I dress to how I feel in the moment—my style is an expression of who I am that day, and it changes every day.”

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t stay true to her own personal style. “I have a core of what I like and who I am,” she said. “I like classy, but I like it to be sexy, and I like to feel confident. I have a little bit of Bronx in me, but I also have a lot of couture in me, too. I love the classics. It’s just a mix of everything I’ve been exposed to throughout the years.”

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Considering she’s a singer, dancer, actress, and now World of Dance judge, it makes sense that J.Lo has a ton of experiences to pull from.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Most Envy-Inducing Street Style Looks

One thing is for certain: Her style loves to keep us on our toes.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] My first choice was a [UNKNOWN] black boots, and this black little dress, but it didn't fit. [LAUGH] So I wore that, which I also love cuz I love this designer [UNKNOWN]. I love this dress. This was Beautiful. I mean, it was just one of the most gorgeous romantic dresses I've ever worn. You know, we have had that make up look for months. And when this dress came on, I was like, oh it's perfect for that. It's perfect. Just the orchid lip with the, it was almost like monochromatic with the dress, the eyeshadow and stuff and I just felt like this dress couldn't take a lot of hair because the skirt was so full. So we really just wanted to pull it back and keep it pretty and young and fresh. I mean this was a Markaza dress, it was an amazing dress. My body was just getting back into shape after the kids I could have maybe used another month or two before I was in that dress [LAUGH] but I loved it so much I wore it anyway. We made it work. I covered it up. And they got some bad pictures, but it's okay. I just feel like this was perfect for the Tonys, it just had all these stars all over it, it had some beautiful sing at the bottom, it was just a very etherial dress and seemed perfect for that night. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!