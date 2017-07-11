Jennifer Lopez's "Ni Tú Ni Yo" Music Video Is Here, and It's Peak J.Lo

The day is here, J.Lo fans! The music video accompanying Jennifer Lopez’s latest Spanish-language single, “Ni Tú Ni Yo,” has arrived, and it’s as epic as we expected.

Lopez’s latest is a four-minute dance party—the singer grooves at the bar, poses on the beach, drinks Hennessy, locks eyes with a sexy photographer, and pulls an Adam and Eve (by baring her naked bod beneath the cover of a large leaf, as one does), all while rocking the most glamorous and J.Lo-iest ensembles we’ve ever seen.

 

The dangerously high-slit Fausto Puglisi gown Lopez teased on Instagram Monday makes an appearance, of course, along with a vivid canary yellow Michael Costello confection that colors the cover of her single. Naturally, J.Lo also struts her stuff in Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo stilettos throughout the vid.

The video (of the summer?) is not to be missed—Lopez’s ex-husband and collaborator Marc Anthony even makes a cameo!

Watch the full video at top.

