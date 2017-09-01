J.Lo Is Giving Us Major Jenny from the Block Vibes in Her New Music Video Teaser

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got, because fifteen years later, Jennifer Lopez is still just Jenny from the Block—at least according to her Instagram. With a post that pays homage to her original style, the Latina songstress channels her pre J-Rod days in a photo that teases her upcoming music video "Amor Amor Amor."
Giving us major early noughties vibes, the pop star, who is currently hard at work on an all-Spanish album, co-produced by ex-husband, Marc Anthony, leaves the elegant dresses à la the Met Gala and Cannes at home for something with a bit more grit. In the photo, J.Lo works a subway pole in a Guess T-shirt, black lace-up booties paired with matching knee-length vinyl sweatpants, and the most extravagant fur hoodie we've ever seen.
The songstress accessorized the bold look with a sleek ponytail, oversized gold hoops, and a thick gold chain, leading us to believe it's 2002 all over again.
"Preparando algo grande en mi barrio!! #amoramoramor @wisin @jessyterrero #videonuevo #vienepronto," the singer wrote, which translates to "something big for my neighborhood" and "new video coming soon."
Could the star be taking it back to the Bronx for her new track? Talk about the best Throwback Thursday surprise!