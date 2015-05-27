Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Signature 'Do for a Lob

It's goodbye, long hair for Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress has traded her signature long mane in favor of the haircut of the moment, the lob. J. Lo was all smiles as she debuted her new 'do while arriving at LAX on Tuesday, and it's safe to say we're more than a little obsessed.

Lopez's shoulder-grazing crop includes face-framing layers. In the past, the singer has experimented with bangs and slight variations on her honey-blonde color, but this is the first time she's gone short. One thing's for certain—no matter what hair style she's rocking, Lopez always looks good (and never seems to age!).

