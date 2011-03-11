Jennifer Lopez is the New Face of Tous Jewelry

Jennifer Lopez just added a new gig to her resume: the face of Tous jewelry! The Spanish label, which most recently collaborated with Manolo Blahnik on a shoe-inspired collection, tapped Lopez to front their Spring 2011 campaign because, as the brand’s president Salvador Tous said, she’s “genuine and endlessly charismatic; a great illustration of our brand.” Lopez will be shot by Ellen Von Unwerth, CNBC reports, and the ads will have a fun, feminine feel. The sparkle-loving star said of the deal, “You know, all girls love diamonds.” ﻿

MORE: • Jennifer Lopez's Silver Dress• Lopez's American Idol Hairstyles