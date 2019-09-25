A 1998 Jennifer Lopez Interview Is Going Viral for Her Comments About Other Actresses

A 1998 interview Jennifer Lopez once did is going viral for her very unfiltered thoughts on her fellow actresses.

The interview, published by Movieline, has now resurfaced after Twitter user Jason Chen posted screenshots from it last week. In it, J.Lo discussed being at what she called "the bottom of the A-list of actresses," and gave her thoughts on some of the other actresses who were also at the height of fame at the time, like Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, and Salma Hayek, to name a few.

"We're in two different realms. She's a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does," she said about Hayek. "I do all kinds of different things. It makes me laugh when she says she got offered Selena, which was an outright lie. If that's what she does to get herself publicity, then that's her thing. Columbia offered me the choice of Fools Rush In or Anaconda, but I chose the fun B-movie because the Fools script wasn't strong enough."

On Paltrow, she said, "Tell me what she's been in? I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in. Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work." (A year later, in 1999, Paltrow took home the Best Actress Oscar for her work in Shakespeare in Love.)

At the time, Lopez also said she was "never a big fan of" Winona Ryder, but said "she's cute and talented, though, and I'd like her just for looking like my older sister, Leslie."

She also called Cameron Diaz "a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with. She's beautiful and has a great presence, though, and in My Best Friend's Wedding, I thought, 'When directed, she can be good.'"

On Madonna, she had this to say: "Do I think she's a great performer? Yeah. Do I think she's a great actress? No. Acting is what I do, so I'm harder on people when they say, 'Oh, I can do that — I can act.' I'm like, 'Hey, don't spit on my craft.'"

Also in the interview, J.Lo discussed pay parity (two decades before equal pay became a larger conversation in Hollywood), telling Movieline about her experience asking for more money on the 1998 movie Out of Sight, which she starred in alongside George Clooney.

"I want to make as much or more than Demi Moore when it's my time," she declares. "I think George Clooney's getting $10 million for this movie. [Universal] thought they were going to get me cheap from the beginning, but I kept telling my agent, 'No, no, no! Keep asking!'

"People don't believe it yet, but right now I'm very underpaid," she said.

When asked why she thought she was booking so many roles at the time, she said, "I feel I can do anything — any kind of role. I'm fearless." It sounds like two decades later, with Hustlers generating Oscars buzz for her, people are definitely agreeing.