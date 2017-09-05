Jennifer Lopez and Missoni Support Women's Cancer Research Fund with Saks Fifth Collaboration

Reason #9,847,596 we love Jennifer Lopez (you know, aside from her unfathomable talent and iconic red carpet style): J. Lo is helping to fight cancer by teaming up with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), Missoni, and Saks Fifth Avenue for Saks’s annual charitable initiative, Key to the Cure.

This year sees Lopez as a Women’s Cancer Research Ambassador starring as the face of the campaign and wearing the Missoni-designed exclusive, limited-edition T-shirt.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

From the designers that brought you last season’s pink “pussy hats,” comes another initiative supercharged with women’s empowerment—a $35 Missoni T-shirt of which 100% of proceeds will be donated to 12 local cancer charities, including the American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, TGen Foundation, and many others.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

“For almost two decades, Key to the Cure has been one of the most iconic and valuable programs that Saks executes each year,” Marc Metrick, President of Saks Fifth Avenue shared in a release. “We look forward to raising funds for WCRF, as well as cancer research and treatment organizations around the country, and are confident that we will be successful, especially with the extraordinary support from both Jennifer Lopez and Missoni.”

The T-shirt will be available for purchase at all Saks Fifth Avenue locations in the U.S. and Canada and online at saks.com from October 1 through October 31.