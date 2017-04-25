Jennifer Lopez Wows in Mint Green for N.Y.C. Lunch Date with Alex Rodriguez

Kelsey Glein
Apr 24, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's winning couple style just won't quit.

The famous duo was spotted out in New York City today following a lunch date at The Sea Grill, and they looked as fashionable—and as happy—as ever. The triple threat and her former baseball player beau dressed to the nines for the occasion, walking hand-in-hand as they exited the eatery together while the "Ain't Your Mama" singer flashed a huge smile.

Lopez was her ever-glam self, turning heads in a fitted mint green Roland Mouret dress ($2,745; shopspring.com) and matching AQ/AQ ($170; aqaq.com) trench coat that she styled with oversize sunnies, diamond stud earrings, a delicate anklet, and towering nude suede pumps. Who knew the pastel hue could look so hot? Meanwhile, Rodriguez looked dapper in a gray pinstripe suit, light pink collared shirt, black wayfarer sunglasses, and leather kicks.

James Devaney/GC Images

But this is far from the first time that the pair has heated up the Big Apple streets together.

