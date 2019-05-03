Jennifer Lopez's Naked Dress from the 2013 Met Gala Deserves Its Own Hall of Fame 

More than a few celebrities take the Met Gala as an excuse to step out of their perfectly manicured boxes. With out-there themes, it's easy to play dress up — even if it's only for a night (looking at you, Sarah Jessica Parker). But that's not always how things work for Jennifer Lopez. Theme be damned, Lopez is always wearing something that's 100% her aesthetic.

Case in point: In 2013, Lopez arrived at the Met Steps in a sultry Michael Kors naked gown with a sheer, allover leopard print. The only hint of "punk" — the year's theme — was the leopard pattern and her faux mohawk hairstyle. Everything else was pure J. Lo magic.

Let's take a look at all of Lopez's past looks, from last year's Catholic couture to her very first go-round at the event, where she arrived on the arm Diddy.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

2018: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"

Last year, Lopez appeared on the Met's storied stairs in a clear homage to the night's theme. With a cross emblazoned on her Balmain dress and A-Rod on her arm, she looked like a couture crusader.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

2017: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"

Did you think that Lopez was going to wear some sort of cerebral creation by Kawakubo? Of course not. Instead, she swanned in wearing an airy Valentino goddess gown, because that's what she is.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

2015: "China: Looking Through the Glass"

Lopez wore a literal dragon — and not much else — for the exhibit celebrating the art and culture of China. The mythical creature wound its way around Lopez's legendary curves and showed off the Versace atelier's masterful work (and the singer's toned legs).

Image zoom Lars Niki/Getty Images

2013: "PUNK: Chaos to Couture"

Leopard print is a punk staple, but there's nothing grungy or counter-culture about Lopez's skin-tight leopard print Michael Kors dress. It's everything we love about Lopez's style all in one: glamour, glitz, and a touch of Jenny from the Block.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

2011: "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty"

Lopez wore a Gucci gown that would go on to be a magazine favorite. It appeared in international editions of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, but Lopez got her hands on it and added her usual mix of shimmering glam.

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2010: "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"

As one of Lopez's go-to designers, Zuhair Murad knows what she likes. This may not be a curve-hugging, body-con naked dress, but it's got all the details that the designer is known for and, more importantly, Lopez didn't disappoint.

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2008: "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy"

Lopez arrived with Marc Anthony, but the bejeweled shoulder of her Alberta Ferretti gown stole the spotlight. It didn't really align with the night's superhero theme, but Lopez looked like she could take anything on with her trademark allover glow.

Image zoom Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2007: "Poiret: King of Fashion"

Lopez arrived with then-Roger Vivier designer Bruno Frisoni, but she opted for a glimmering Marchesa dress for the gala's celebration of Paul Poiret. Her hair, complete with glittering headpiece, was definitely on theme.

Image zoom Brian ZAK/Getty Images

2006: "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion"

The year before that, Lopez arrived looking like a screen siren in a skin-skimming white Versace gown. Forget that the theme was supposed to be about celebrating British fashion, because when Lopez wants to make a statement, she does it.

Image zoom New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

2004: "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century"

Back in 2004, Lopez made her sophomore Met Gala appearance in classic Dolce & Gabbana. All of the brand's signatures were on display, including corsetry, lace, and lots of black. It was clear from the beginning: Lopez would be a staple on that red carpet and turn heads no matter what she decides to wear.

Image zoom Getty Images

1999: "ROCK STYLE"

Believe it or not, Lopez made her debut at the gala as a plus-one. When she arrived on the arm of Diddy (then known as Puff Daddy), she paired a keyhole halter dress with a cropped fur jacket. It was 100% Jenny from the Block way before anyone knew what "Jenny from the Block" even was.