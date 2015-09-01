Shop Jennifer Lopez's Chic (and Affordable) White Mini Clutch

Jennifer Lopez always keeps us on our toes when it comes to her style, whether she's rocking something demure, like the gorgeous Valentino Couture gown she wore to the Tony Awards, or something a bit more risqué, like her sexy cutout black birthday dress. And now Lopez has once again managed to turn our heads with her style, but it's not the mother of two's clothes that have us talking—it's her accessories. Namely, her clutch.

At the American Idol auditions in Little Rock, Ark., the judge accessorized her sweet white, pink, and yellow Alex Perry dress with an even sweeter clutch. Lopez's MeDusa mini clutch features an embossed design (pictured below) and, unlike some of the other accessories the singer is known to rock, won't cost you an arm and a leg: The purse retails for $90. Head over to handbagdesigner101.com to shop the bag, but hurry—a deal like this won't last for long.

Courtesy

