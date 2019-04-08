J.Lo Power Poses in a Dress That's Slit Up to There — Twice

We'd be lying if we said that we didn't spend every day perched on the edge of our seats anxiously awaiting the latest photos of Jennifer Lopez wearing, well, anything. From bathrobes to naked gowns, she never disappoints.

On Sunday, the singer premiered the music video for her new song, "Medicine," featuring French Montana, and we got a heavy dose of the J. Lo Fashion we crave.

As one would expect from a Jennifer Lopez music video, there are plenty of extravagant looks — including a white cowboy hat that almost seems like a callback to her 2019 Grammys look.

However, the music video's best outfit — which is saying a lot, considering it includes a low-cut jumpsuit, a bejeweled mask, and a knee-length ponytail look — is an iconic, double-slit dress that J.Lo wears as she struts down her own lit-up runway.

Take a look for yourself at around the 2:00 mark, as she dances in a risqué long gown, seemingly in no underwear (as only J.Lo can).

And here's a closer look at the dress, by David Koma, as well as the Philipp Plein fringe boots added by stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn:

Obviously, fans are really into the music video so far.

"Medicine," which dropped last week, is J.Lo's debut song release of the year. She's otherwise been hard at work filming Hustlers (for which she also wears some iconic outfits), the stripper scam movie due to be released in 2020.

And if that wasn't enough work, she's also going back on tour for the first time in over six years later this summer, kicking off her It's My Party: The Live Celebration tour in L.A. in June.

The hustle never stops when you're Jennifer Lopez.