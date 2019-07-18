Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to a 25-Year-Old in Her New Movie

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming movie just got an extra dose of Latin flair.

Marry Me, which recently shifted from STX to Universal Pictures, tells the tale of a pop-star who, moments before she’s set to wed her unfaithful rock-star fiancé at Madison Square Garden, picks a random man from the audience to marry instead. Lopez plays the popstar, Owen Wilson the man in the crowd, and it was announced on Monday that Colombian singer Maluma will join the cast as Lopez’s fiancé.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Maluma has played the romantic interest to a pop icon. The 25-year-old recently featured on Madonna’s Madame X single “Medellín,” performing a sexy tango with the singer in the music video.

The singer — who signed to a label when he was 16 — has also collaborated with Shakira and Ricky Martin.

Production on the film begins this October, and based on the strength of the cast alone, you know we’ll be counting down the days until Marry Me hits theaters.

Until then, catch us at an AMC watching Hustlers every day of its theatrical run.