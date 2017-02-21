Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Reunite for Their Twins’ Birthday and It’s Too Cute

Move over, Gwyneth and Chris: These two are redefining ex-couple goals. Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony got together this weekend to celebrate their twins’ birthday, and the photo is too sweet to handle.

The pic was posted by J.Lo’s best friend, Leah Remini, and clearly the relationship is cordial between these two exes. In the photo, Remini hangs on tight to her husband, Angelo Pagan, while Lopez and Anthony cuddle up next to them. “Celebrating our Max & Emme’s 9th birthday,” she wrote on Instagram.

Celebrating our Max & Emme's 9th birthday @jlo @marcanthony @therealangelopagan #familia #memories #friendship A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

While the soon-to-be preteens won’t actually be turning one year older until Wednesday, it looks like these doting parents couldn’t help but start the celebration early. Lopez took to Instagram on Friday to share the sweetest photo of her little ones in heart-shaped glasses, holding up flowers and a sign that read, “I love you.”

“Perfect lil people… #mylife #iloveyousomuch #foreverlove,” she wrote.

Perfect lil people... #mylife❤️ #iloveyousomuch #foreverlove A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:17am PST

These two sweethearts have some lucky parents.