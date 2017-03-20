J.Lo Admits She and Marc Anthony are "Best Friends" (Not Getting Back Together)

Jennifer Lopez recently took a moment out of her busy schedule to sit down with Live! With Kelly host Kelly Ripa. Sheathed in a white lace-front Yanina Couture color-block dress with bell sleeves and a black skirt, which she paired with bow-adorned Christian Louboutin pumps ($895; saksfifthavenue.com), the Shades of Blue star discussed her recent musical collaboration with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

“We’re like best friends,” Lopez told the talk show host, admitting that she wasn’t initially sure how working with her ex would affect their relationship.

“At first I was like, ‘We’re good with the kids and everything, but if we start working together … Are we going to start going at each other again?'” Luckily, J.Lo never had to deal with anything of the sort.

“It’s been awesome,” Lopez said of working with Anthony. “Honestly, I think it’s even helped our relationship. It’s made things even better. We’re just in a really great place, and it’s great. The kids, they get to spend time with the two of us more, together, and see us working together … It’s good for them; it’s good for us; it’s good for the whole family.”

Now, that being said, can we expect a romantic reunion between the two … ? That would be a resounding no.

“Oh no!” Lopez answered, with a laugh.

That's cool, we're all in for J.Rod.

