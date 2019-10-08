Jennifer Lopez Hopped Onstage at a Maluma Concert In Another Soon-to-Be-Viral Versace Dress

Jennifer Lopez brought 24-karat magic to Marry Me co-star Maluma's recent Madison Square Garden show.

Lopez brought the house down with an unexpected cameo during Maluma's show, taking the stage with a show-stopping gold one-shoulder gown from Atelier Versace.

Decked out in dozens of Swarovski crystals, the dress was a dramatic, eye-catching ensemble that complemented Maluma's gold jacket perfectly. Lopez even paired the dress with a shimmery golden headpiece that gave off sheer royalty vibes. Simply put, J.Lo's eye-catching look ensured her surprise vocal performance wasn't the only thing fans would remember that night.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lopez had joined Maluma on-stage for an enthusiastic performance of her hit "No Me Ames," which she originally recorded alongside ex-husband Marc Anthony. The duet was likely a special nod to a pivotal scene in Marry Me, which will find Lopez playing a pop star who's about to get married to another performer, but ends up finding out right before her wedding that he's been cheating on her for some time. Maluma will portray her soon-to-be former fiancé in the movie, as Lopez's character instead selects a member of the audience to marry instead, who just happens to be Owen Wilson. Where does this all go down? You guessed it – Madison Square Garden.

The ensemble was the picture of glam, and the exact opposite of the last time the pair were photographed together. Last week, J.Lo and Maluma took to Instagram with a series of snaps commemorating their first day of shooting for the upcoming film Marry Me.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Channeled Her Fly Girls Days in Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Marry Me

Lopez had opted for a cozy, athletic outfit that called her days as a Fly Girl on '90s sketch show In Living Color to mind, with a long-sleeved crop top and black leggings look that gave her low-maintenance vibes.

It was a sight different than the bold active wear she's typically known for. As the two reunited on the Madison Square Garden stage, J.Lo proved she can dazzle while both massively glammed-up or chilling out with low-key style.

Meanwhile, Marry Me is still in the early stages of production. As such, there's no set date for when to expect it in theaters.