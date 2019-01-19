Jennifer Lopez Highlights Her Natural Beauty in a Makeup-Free Selfie

Jennifer Lopez, the queen of glam, is taking a break from her over-the-top beauty game in favor of a bare face.

On Friday, the singer and actress maintained a flawless complexion without a drop of foundation in a makeup-free selfie, which she posted to social media. "#nofilterFriday #nomakeupday," she captioned the unaltered shot.

J.Lo played up her natural beauty by pulling her hair up into a top knot, leaving a few face-framing pieces. However, her well-groomed brows and dewy skin were the clear winners of Lopez's no-makeup look, prompting one fan to question: "What skincare do you use?" TBH, we're wondering the same thing.

Despite her new pared-down appearance, the mom of two was able to sneak in a few glamorous touches reminiscent of J.Lo circa early '00s, including a diamond necklace that spelled out her name and gold hoop earrings.

Perhaps Lopez was inspired by Kesha, who let her "freckle liiiiiiiive" in a makeup-free snap earlier this week, leading the bare-face movement in 2019. “This year my resolution is to love myself… just as I am, all f—ed up and imperfect and whatever else,” the songstress captioned the photo.

Either way, we all could learn a lesson from these natural beauties and let our skin breathe every once in a while. BRB while we take off our makeup and put on a hydrating mask in an effort to achieve that J.Lo glow.