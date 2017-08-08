Jennifer Lopez Heads to the Gym Makeup-Free, Looks Incredible 

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez has an age-defying body. The superstar regularly wows in curve-hugging looks that are nothing short of wow-worthy, but she doesn't look as amazing as she does without putting in work at the gym.
Today, Lopez stepped out in New York City for a daily sweat session in a very stylish exercise ensemble sans makeup, proving that no matter where she goes she looks incredible. For her workout, she paired an OP by Icons of Culture Black cropped T-shirt and black-and-blue Beyond Yoga high-waist leggings ($93; neimanmarcus.com). Lopez finished off the look with black sneakers, styling her hair in a topknot.
The World of Dance judge has had quite the busy summer. Not only is she part of the dance competition show, but she's also currently filming Shades of Blue in New York City. Even more kudos to her for getting in a workout!
However, it's not just work that's occupying her time. Lopez has had a very romantic summer thanks to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The duo have spent time in France, celebrated their birthdays together, and enjoyed some quality time with their families.