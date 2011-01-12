Jennifer Lopez for L'Oreal: Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Jennifer Lopez's new L'Oreal EverSleek campaign make its big debut during Sunday's Golden Globes— and InStyle scored an exclusive sneak peek of the sexy campaign. “I’m just trying to express that you can be in control and look great,” Lopez said in L'Oreal's behind-the-scenes video (below). “It’s about being a modern woman and all the things that we have to deal with and still being able to stay sleek, smooth. And I like that idea for women. I like the idea of being in your own power, in control.” The line, ranging from $6.99 to $8.99, is available in stores now. Click through to see exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and a video of Jennifer Lopez on the L'Oreal set.

