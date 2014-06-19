Jennifer Lopez Looks Smokin' Hot in an All-Black Ensemble

Image zoom Splash News

Jennifer Lopez is heating up the Big Apple! The star stepped out in New York City yesterday in a stunning David Koma ensemble. The singer's black crop top and skirt from the London-based designer feature a delicate interlocked grid pattern along the hems that's reminiscent of a metal chain.

Lopez has been quite busy lately—the singer performed last week at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil and her 10th album, titled A.K.A., dropped Tuesday. During her whirlwind promotional tour for the record, the star has made style waves with her impeccable outfit choices, and her latest look is hot, hot, hot!

