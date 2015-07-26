Jennifer Lopez Looked Seriously Hot at Her 46th Birthday Bash

Is this what 46 looks like? On Saturday night Jennifer Lopez showed up at her birthday bash, held at 1OAK in Southampton, N.Y., looking amazingly hot.

Clad in a black sheer cutout dress that hugged every curve, the multi-hyphenate flaunted her best assets—as in, everything! She accessorized with ankle-strap stilettos and a black clutch and topped off her look with loose shoulder-length waves and a heavily lined glossy lip. Casper Smart accompanied Lopez at the festivities; the Fake Off host, 28, looked sharp in a baby-blue suit jacket with a white button-up shirt:

Splash News

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's Best Red Carpet Looks

JLo’s close friend Fat Joe was also in attendance. He posted pictures of the fiesta to Instagram:

@lolamilan1 @jlo @thalia .... Man You Wish!!! A photo posted by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Jul 25, 2015 at 7:46pm PDT

What a special girl. Never changed on me ever. I'm blessed to have her in my life. @jlo #happybirthday A photo posted by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on Jul 25, 2015 at 9:30pm PDT

Lopez seems to have been prepping for her big birthday all week. On Thursday, the girl from the Bronx posted a throwback picture of herself to show exactly how far she’s come.

#TBT A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 23, 2015 at 8:54pm PDT

​RELATED: 21 of Birthday Girl Jennifer Lopez’s Most Sultry Selfies