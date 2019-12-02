Jennifer Lopez Just Said Goodbye to Her Bob

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

The chic bob Jennifer Lopez wore throughout November definitely tempted us to chop off our hair for fall. But just as the month changed, so did the star's hairdo.

On Dec.1, J.Lo shared an in-flight photo of herself on Instagram with her hair styled into a bouncy, curly ponytail, with the caption, "Rolling up on New York like... let’s goooo." By the looks of it, the performer has added in some extensions, but it wasn't until her second upload that her new length was confirmed.

To attend a special screening of her film Hustlers, which first debuted in September, Lopez's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton gave the star beautiful, old Hollywood glamour by styling her hair into long, soft waves. As for makeup, Scott Barnes primarily stuck to neutral tones for her lipstick and blush, but ramped up the eyeliner and lashes for the renaissance woman's special night.

There's no doubt that J.Lo's signature long hair is a great look for her — but so was her bob. We'll have to wait and see what style she sticks with for the rest of the holiday season, but clearly, she can do no wrong when it comes to her hair.