Jennifer Lopez’s New Haircut Will Convince You to Go Short for Fall  

If you're getting ready to change up your hair for fall, you're going to want to bring this photo the salon. Jennifer Lopez just got a new haircut which will definitely convince you to go short.

Over the weekend, J.Lo showed up to a photo call for her upcoming film, Hustlers, with a fresh long lob haircut that hits just below the collarbone. She wore her hair blown out straight with flipped-out ends, and accessorized it with an oxblood leather beret that matched her dress. If the return of the PSL doesn't have you ready for fall, J.Lo's long bob and head-to-toe leather outfit will do the trick.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The star's cut was the work of her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton. In an Instagram post on Sunday, he showed his followers how versatile J.Lo's long bob can be by styling it completely different than the sleek look she wore on the red carpet. "Long to short real quick @jlo What do you prefer," he captioned the photo of J.Lo with her short hair styled in retro waves and a deep side part.

Along with getting a long bob, the star also freshened up her honey blonde highlights. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Redken ambassador Tracey Cunningham confirmed that she made J.Lo a bit blonder last week. "#blonde or bronde I really #love her both ways @vlaris11 and I made #jlo a little #blonder last week @redken #flashlift with #olaplex #shadeseq at roots only 7nb+8gg for only 5 mins for a more golden hue. No gloss all over this time," she wrote in the caption. So, if you've always wanted J.Lo's exact hair color, now you can get it.

Jennifer Lopez and her glam team have sorted out your fall haircut and color, but it's up to you to make that salon appointment.