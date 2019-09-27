Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Early 2000s Hairstyle

Image zoom Splash News

From colorful eyeliner to French manicures, the biggest beauty trends of 2019 make this year seem like it's the early 2000s all over again. The Y2K nostalgia is real, and it doesn't seem like it's going to slow down any time soon when celebs like Jennifer Lopez keeping bringing back some of the decade's most popular hairstyles.

On Thursday, J.Lo showed up to the launch of her new fragrance, Promise in N.Y.C., with the ends of her lob flipped out like it's 2003 all over again.

Flipped-out ends peaked in the early aughts, and the style is usually achieved by sliding your flat iron outwards as you run it down your hair. It's the complete opposite of the '90s-inspired sleek bobs and lobs that have been so popular for that past few years, but Lopez makes it look just as chic. This look is the work of her go-to stylist Chris Appleton, who has proven that the long bob is an extremely versatile cut with all of the ways he's styled the star's hair since she went short this summer.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's New Fall Haircut Will Convince You to Go Short

Along with giving you new way to style your lob, J.Lo also debuted her 25th fragrance last night. "Today was SOOOO special!!!” Lopez captioned an Instagram post showing off the bottle. She also gave her followers a sneak peek of the fragrance's campaign, where she has her hair styled long and sleek with a center part.

The new scent is floral and woodsy, with notes of Italian tangerine, pink berries, nashi pear, orris, jasmine sambac, honeysuckle, woods, and crystallized amber. It's available now exclusively at Ulta.com and lands in stores on Sept. 28. Prices range from $45 for a 1 fluid oz. bottle to $65 for 3.4 fluid ounces.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez on the 1998 MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

The surprise fragrance was announced the same day J.Lo confirmed she's performing at the 2020 Superbowl Halftime show. And while the star might be looking back for hairstyle inspiration, with the success of Hustlers, a new fragrance, and upcoming high-profile performance, 2019 has truly been J.Lo's year.