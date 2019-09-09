This $20 Product Is the Secret to Jennifer Lopez's Super Shiny Lob 

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has been hustling us with her lob haircut. Since her hairstylist Chris Appleton cut off her hair two weeks ago, J.Lo's long bob has taken on a different length every time she's walked the red carpet. At the Hustlers premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, the star débuted her shortest version of the cut yet. This slightly, slightly, shorter lob hits right at the collarbone with asymmetrical pieces at the front.

Whether or not Appleton has actually trimmed J.Lo's hair or has been using extensions to achieve all of these different lengths is unknown, but what I do know is that the star's Hustlers premiere hair is the straightest, smoothest, shiniest lob I've ever seen.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's New Haircut Will Convince You to Go Short for Fall

Here's what you need to know to get your lob to look as healthy and shiny as J.Lo's does: After treating the star's hair with heat protectant, then blow-drying and running a flat iron over it, Appleton finished the style off with Color Wow's Pop & Lock Gloss Treatment. (Appleton is a brand ambassador.) This oil-serum hybrid treatment seals in moisture so hair has that shellac-level shine. It also enhances your color, which explains why J.Lo looked extra blonde on the red carpet.

That same night, J.Lo's lob looked significantly longer at the Hollywood Reporter and the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations TIFF party. The wet look style would naturally add some length since wet hair is weighed down and stretches lengthwise, but not that much to make her lob hit below the collarbone.

RELATED: Julia Stiles Was "Floored" by J.Lo's Acting Skills on the set of Hustlers

Image zoom Valerie Macon/Getty Images

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez’s New Haircut Will Convince You to Go Short for Fall

All of J.Lo's lobs look different, but the changes in length are so small, I'm betting Appleton has just been working his styling magic. While I'll never be able to replicate that J.Lo glow because my contouring skills are remedial at best, her shiny hair seems doable. And now that I can get the exact product in hand, it's worth a try.