Jennifer Lopez Lifting Weights on a Yacht Is the Most Extra Thing You'll See Today

She used to have a little, now she has a lot (boots with their own individual belts, a Wikipedia page devoted to a dress she wore once, a diamond-encrusted Starbucks cup, etc.), but Jennifer Lopez is still Jenny from the Block.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 49-year-old demonstrated this down-to-earth demeanor on Tuesday when she and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were spotted chilling on a luxury yacht off Italy’s Amalfi Coast, as one does. J.Lo, being the hardworking gal she is, didn’t just lounge on the deck with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot (which is 100% what we would’ve done), she got to work.

In some of the most glorious images the world has ever seen, Lopez is photographed lifting 15lb weights (on a yacht, in Europe).

It looks like Rodriguez, the former pro MLB player sitting behind her, might have been lifting weights too, but we really prefer to believe it was just Jen (aka J.soLo). Maybe A-Rod was reading a book or something?

BACKGRID

Don’t be fooled by the yachts that she’s got — she’s still, she’s still Jenny from the Block.