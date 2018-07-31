Important Question: Is J. Lo Wearing Boots or Jeans?

If ever you’ve doubted Jennifer Lopez’s position as a true icon and innovator in the fashion realm, 1) really? and 2) we think her latest look may change your mind.

The 49-year-old actress/singer/etc. stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday wearing a mid-thigh length white shirtdress (shop a similar look here) and denim over-the-knee boots—each with their own belts that were threaded through boot's belt loops (say that 10 times fast). Lopez was leaving MTV, which just announced the singer as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2018 VMAs. Past winners include Rihanna, Beyoncé and Kanye West.

Adding to the overall fierce J.Lo-iness of the ensemble, our girl accessorized with the chic reflective shades that you’d expect to see in a Florida retirement community, her signature gold hoop earrings, a necklace spelling out her name (in case you forgot it?), and a black handbag.

Gotham/Getty Images

Obviously, Lopez isn’t the first celeb to adopt the lamp-shading trend—major fans include various Kardashians as well as Ariana Grande—but we must say, we think this is the most fabulous iteration of the style we’ve seen yet. I mean when your boots have their own respective belts, you’re obviously winning.

No pants; no problem—well, unless it’s windy, then there might be a problem …