Jennifer Lopez Just Rocked a Pair of Distressed Sweatpants

From the woman who made hoodies luxurious and bathrobes couture comes yet another outfit that has us scratching our heads and wondering, "How did she pull that off?"

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez, who's currently in the midst of her "It's My Party" tour, stepped out in a cropped white Guess hoodie and a matching pair of distressed white sweatpants and pink flip-flops.

Yup, you heard that right: distressed sweatpants. If you've doubted their existence before now, feast your eyes.

Image zoom F. Carter Smith / Splash / SplashNews.com

J.Lo is no stranger to an excellent sweatsuit, but this may be the first time we've seen a pair of such artfully ripped sweatpants. It's unclear if they came like that or if Lopez tattered them herself, but either way, it's clear that she's the queen of athleisure.

What else would you expect from the woman who manages to look glamorous on the red carpet and in a plush bathrobe and Ugg boots? No wonder she just took home a major fashion award.