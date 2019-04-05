Jennifer Lopez Is Wearing a Juicy Tracksuit Like It's 2004

Not satisfied to give us ultra-glam Jenny from the Block vibes in a super-luxe gray sweatsuit, Jennifer Lopez is back in a cozy getup that'll give everyone major Throwback Thursday vibes. She didn't explicitly hashtag anything, but while she was heading to the set of her new flick, Hustlers, she was snapped wearing a powder-blue Juicy Couture tracksuit. No, last time we checked, it wasn't 2004 and the hustlers in question aren't part of the Bling Ring, Lopez is just doing what we all want to do: wear pajamas out.

Lopez didn't wear the blue suit on its own. She paired the terrycloth ensemble with a puffer coat to stave off the NYC chill. The whole thing doesn't look to be that much different than the matching sets that ruled the '00s. There's still a J-shaped zipper pull (the ultimate status symbol), the same flared-leg pants, and all the cozy trappings of a stretchy, comfy outfit that was designed for lounging and latte runs.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

The tracksuit isn't the only throwback either. While the movie is based on author Jessica Pressler's 2015 article for New York Magazine, "The Hustlers at Scores," Lopez is outfitted in just about everything that made the aughts the over-the-top, over-bronzed, and rhinestone-studded decade we all remember. Huge gold hoops? check. Nameplate necklace? Yes. Lopez is even wearing blingy wedge sneakers. Even with that big coat, it's tough to tell whether this photo was taken today or in Juicy Couture's heyday.

Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Cardi B are all starring alongside Lopez in the film, which chronicles a group of strippers who work together to get back at the Wall Street bros who took advantage of them. With this cast of heavy hitters, there's no telling what sort of looks they'll be serving on and off set, but Lopez is certainly paving the way for some standout fashion.