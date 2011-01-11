Jennifer Lopez on Jay Leno, Tom Ford's Love Story, and More!

1. In case you missed Jennifer Lopez (in Herve Leger) and the other new American Idol judges on Jay Leno's show last night, it's online to watch. [YouTube]

2. Tom Ford and partner Richard Buckley reveal their falling-in-love story in Out this month. Break out the tissues. [Out]

3. Richard Nicoll's retro-inspired line for Fred Perry makes its debut today. [ELLE]

4. H&M nabbed Swedish blogger Elin Kling for its latest collaboration. [Telegraph UK]

5. Amp up your mani with the soon-to-be-released ArtPro Nail Printer, which lets you print out your own nail designs. [Racked]

6. Diane Kruger owns the same stylish panther one-piece suit as Rihanna. [Fab Sugar]