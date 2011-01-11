Jennifer Lopez on Jay Leno, Tom Ford's Love Story, and More!

Getty Images; INF Photo; Courtesy Photo (3)
InStyle Staff
Jan 11, 2011 @ 2:14 pm

1. In case you missed Jennifer Lopez (in Herve Leger) and the other new American Idol judges on Jay Leno's show last night, it's online to watch. [YouTube]

2. Tom Ford and partner Richard Buckley reveal their falling-in-love story in Out this month. Break out the tissues. [Out]

3. Richard Nicoll's retro-inspired line for Fred Perry makes its debut today. [ELLE]

4. H&M nabbed Swedish blogger Elin Kling for its latest collaboration. [Telegraph UK]

5. Amp up your mani with the soon-to-be-released ArtPro Nail Printer, which lets you print out your own nail designs. [Racked]

6. Diane Kruger owns the same stylish panther one-piece suit as Rihanna. [Fab Sugar]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!