Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagram Has Fans Convinced She and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged

After posting a sparsely accessorized photo from a July 4 trip to the beach with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez fans are jumping to conclusions.

There, among the sand, A-Rod’s chest, Jen’s neon pink one-piece, straw fedora, and signature shades, lies something ~else~: a ring, on *that* finger.

Naturally, rumors of a J-Rod engagement (or even *gasp*, elopement) immediately began to circulate.

I mean, it wouldn’t be that outrageous. Lopez did release a song just months ago called “El Anillo” (ahem, “The Ring”—not the scary or wrestling kind), the lyrics of which basically ask the singer’s (ahem, J.Lo’s) S.O. for a proposal.

When cornered about the telling lyrics on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rodriguez admitted a proposal wasn’t on his mind. “I wasn’t thinking about it,” he told the host, joking, “When it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know!”

And while a J-Rod engagement doesn’t feel completely out of left field, the simple ring Lopez is wearing at the beach kind of does.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we? Remember when Ben Affleck proposed to Miss Lopez? Even if you don’t, you might remember the ring, a pink 6.1 carat Harry Winston diamond—it was kind of hard to miss.

When she later got engaged to ex-husband Marc Anthony, she received a similarly blinged-out piece: an 8.5-carat blue Neil Lane diamond.

So, when it comes to jewels, Jenny from the Block goes BIG. After all, this is the same woman who casually roasted marshmallows atop a pile of burning money in one of the more low-key moments of her "Dinero" music video.

Honestly, we just find it hard to believe that Rodriguez wouldn’t spring for a more eye-catching ring—but who knows, maybe Lopez equates the size of her previous rings with the failure of her relationships?

Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

OK, sorry, we’ll leave the psychoanalysis to the pros. We're sure it won't be long before J.Lo's camp shares a response to the rumors.