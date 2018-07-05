Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagram Has Fans Convinced She and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged

After posting a sparsely accessorized photo from a July 4 trip to the beach with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez fans are jumping to conclusions.
There, among the sand, A-Rod’s chest, Jen’s neon pink one-piece, straw fedora, and signature shades, lies something ~else~: a ring, on *that* finger.
Naturally, rumors of a J-Rod engagement (or even *gasp*, elopement) immediately began to circulate.
I mean, it wouldn’t be that outrageous. Lopez did release a song just months ago called “El Anillo” (ahem, “The Ring”—not the scary or wrestling kind), the lyrics of which basically ask the singer’s (ahem, J.Lo’s) S.O. for a proposal.
When cornered about the telling lyrics on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rodriguez admitted a proposal wasn’t on his mind. “I wasn’t thinking about it,” he told the host, joking, “When it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know!”
And while a J-Rod engagement doesn’t feel completely out of left field, the simple ring Lopez is wearing at the beach kind of does.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we? Remember when Ben Affleck proposed to Miss Lopez? Even if you don’t, you might remember the ring, a pink 6.1 carat Harry Winston diamond—it was kind of hard to miss.
When she later got engaged to ex-husband Marc Anthony, she received a similarly blinged-out piece: an 8.5-carat blue Neil Lane diamond.
So, when it comes to jewels, Jenny from the Block goes BIG. After all, this is the same woman who casually roasted marshmallows atop a pile of burning money in one of the more low-key moments of her "Dinero" music video.
Honestly, we just find it hard to believe that Rodriguez wouldn’t spring for a more eye-catching ring—but who knows, maybe Lopez equates the size of her previous rings with the failure of her relationships?
OK, sorry, we’ll leave the psychoanalysis to the pros. We're sure it won't be long before J.Lo's camp shares a response to the rumors.