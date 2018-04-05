Jennifer Lopez Is Finally Launching Her Own Makeup Collection

The "J.Lo glow" can finally be yours.

After years of trying every bronzer and highlighter combination to get our skin half as dewy as Jennifer Lopez's, she has blessed us all by teaming up with Inglot Cosmetics to create a 70-piece makeup collection.

Given that Lopez is the queen of bronzer, her own take on the product has been a long time coming. But, considering that the star's makeup artist Scotty Barnes hinted that J.Lo was coming out with her own bronzer on Instagram last month, the collection announcement is not too shocking.

Lopez, along with Inglot, shared the news on Instagram this morning.

The Jennifer Lopez x Inglot Collection launches April 26 at jenniferlopezinglot.com and inglotcosmetics.com. It's pretty likely that all of the products are going to sell out quickly, so we don't recommend waiting until the night of the launch to try to scoop them up. Stay tuned to find out what products are included in this massive collaboration.