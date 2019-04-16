Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Is Coming *Way* Sooner Than Expected

Originally planned for a 2020 release, Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers is going to be hitting the big screen sooner than anyone thought. Variety reports that the film will actually hit North American theaters this year on September 13.

Lopez shared the good news on her Instagram, giving fans a reason to mark (or revise) their calendars.

"Thass right," she captioned a short video — filmed at Bergdorf Goodman, fittingly — with the announcement. The cast has already been spotted filming around New York City, where Lopez was wearing a throwback Juicy Couture tracksuit between takes. Throwbacks aside, her character, Ramona, has been outfitted in fur coats, vintage denim, and lots of logos and bronzer.

In addition to Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B are also starring in the film. According to Variety, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles are also featuring in the cast.

The film is based on "The Hustlers at Scores," a New York Magazine article written by Jessica Pressler. Set in the midst of the financial crisis, the story follows a group of strippers that work at famed NYC institution Scores as they work to get back at their Wall Street clients.

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina are producing the film alongside Lopez, which marks a reunion of sorts for the dream team. The same trio worked on Lopez's last blockbuster, 2018's rom-com, Second Act. Fans of Lopez's oeuvre have nothing to worry about with a pedigree like that. There's more Lopez on the way, too. She's set to star in a TV version of the seminal musical Bye Bye Birdie, which doesn't have a premiere date just yet. If it follows in Hustlers's footsteps, however, expect that extravaganza sooner rather than later.