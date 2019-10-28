Jennifer Lopez Experienced a Special Milestone While Working On Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez had a blast working on the film Hustlers, but it wasn't for the reasons you might think.

Sure, it was probably hilarious working alongside castmates like Cardi B and Constance Wu. Jennifer also got to rock plenty of chic outfits, which we all know she's masterful at.

But the glitz and glam and humor weren't the biggest reason J.Lo was so excited about being a part of the movie. Instead, it was the power of women that made it such a magical, wonderful delight for her.

"It had all women producers and a woman director and a woman writer and an all-woman cast, and a woman editor. We really went deep. And you don't see that [often]," Lopez gushed over her experience with the movie during an interview with ET at the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala. "I've made, I don't know how many movies, 30 or 40 movies in my career, and this was the first time that happened." Lopez is indeed prolific, so this is a pretty big deal.

"So it was a pretty special unicorn event," she added. "It's great that it's being received in the way it is." But J.Lo is more concerned with how exciting it is that so many women can be involved with a project that also, like the women in Hustlers, rakes in the cash.

"[It shows] we can not only make a good movie but we can also make a successful movie that makes money. That matters in this business," said Lopez. "So that was an amazing thing to be a part of."

The movie itself has been garnering serious recognition from critics, with Lopez herself receiving some very real Oscar buzz for her performance. Jennifer herself is over the moon about the high praise she received for her role in bringing the movie to fruition.

“To wake up to that today was like, ‘OK !’" she said in an interview with the L.A. Times. “Obviously, I’m flattered. You work so hard your whole career.... I’ve done so many movies and I’ve done so many roles that I’ve learned to not do them for anything except that I love doing them.”

What will happen come time for awards season? Will we see Jennifer walking the red carpet and receiving a few nominations for her performance? Only time will tell, but our fingers are certainly crossed.