Jennifer Lopez Is Auctioning Off Memorabilia For Hurricane Relief

Fresh off of her MTV VMAs performance and the corresponding Video Vanguard Award, Jennifer Lopez is getting back to work — but not heading to the studio or the set. Entertainment Weekly reports that Lopez is holding an auction and donating a portion of the profits to Hurricane Maria Relief.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She announced the auction in a Tweet, writing, "A portion of the #ShadesofBlue wardrobe & prop auction will be donated to @HipanicFed #UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund serving the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria."

A portion of the #ShadesofBlue wardrobe & prop auction will be donated to @HipanicFed #UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund serving the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. BID NOW: https://t.co/vhT9hxYkfL pic.twitter.com/ydYmtbPHqX — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 23, 2018

The auction includes props and wardrobe from the set of Lopez's NBC series, Shades of Blue. The items include complete outfits worn by Lopez's character, Harlee, as well as coffee mugs, desk plaques, and even jewelry and dog tags from the other characters.

Proceeds will go to the Hispanic Federation's Unidos, which is providing long-term relief efforts in the wake of the hurricane. EW adds that a year after the storm decimated much of the island, the Federation is still working to offer food, clean water, and emergency aid to the families affected.

Fans looking to help out still have plenty of time to bid. With more than two weeks left for the items — and 244 different things to bid on — here's hoping Lopez can bring in the big bucks. In 2017, Lopez donated $1 million to hurricane relief after Maria hit Puerto Rico. Lopez also participated in a telethon that raised more than $25 million and paid the island a visit in 2018 hoping to see the money at work.

"We just want to be treated equally. We're Americans," Lopez said of what she saw and how the Puerto Ricans were being treated. At the time, she knew that there was still a lot of work to do to restore the island's power and infrastructure. "We're here to kind of shine a light and let everybody know, like [Alex Rodriguez] said, 'We're in our first inning. We have a long way to go.'"