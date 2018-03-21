Jennifer Lopez’s New Haircut Proves This ’90s Style Is Back

From banana clips to scrunchies, every '90s beauty trend you swore you would never wear again is making a comeback in 2018. But if there's anyone that can convince you to give one of the decade's go-to hair looks a second shot, it's Jennifer Lopez.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton got J.Lo ready for spring with a new cut that's a big departure from her signature waist-length, beachy waves (our inspiration every time we pick up our curling irons). He shared the singer's latest look in an Instagram Post.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's First Makeup Product Is Going to Give You the "J.Lo Glow"

Judging from the photo, Appleton cut several inches off of J.Lo's ends, taking her length up to just below the collarbone. Minimal long layers were added in for movement and so the hair wouldn't look flat. He styled the new cut sleek and straight.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed

If you've noticed that you've been seeing more and more flyaway-free hairstyles like J.Lo's as of late, you're onto something. Bone-straight hair is one of this spring's biggest trends, and as demonstrated by the singer, it's surprisingly versatile.

It's a look that works on virtually every length, so if you don't want to go as short as J.Lo, you can simply turn on your flat iron to get the look.

The only real requirement? Applying a solid heat protectant to your hair before reaching for any hot tools.