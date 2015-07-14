Jennifer Lopez Just Cut Her Hair Into a Chin-Length Bob

Jul 14, 2015

The bob trend isn't going anywhere if Jennifer Lopez has anything to do with it. Last night, the star took to Instagram to debut her new, chin-length crop, and captioned the photo, "Short hair, don't care." Lopez has famously worked her enviable layers for as long as we can remember, but in May of this year, she took her lengthy strands to a collarbone-skimming cut. From the pixie she worked back in high school, to her current look, we're convinced there isn't a style out there that Lopez can't pull off. She's still Jenny from the block for sure—but with a trendy new 'do we're seriously considering.

