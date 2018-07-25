The 3 Eyeshadow Shades You Need to Get J.Lo’s Signature Smoky Eye

J.Lo's glow gets all the attention, and no one can deny that it's deserving, but that's not nearly the celebrity's only makeup signature. From shimmery purples to charcoal grays, Jennifer Lopez is known for acing the ultra-sexy smoky eye.

Any makeup artist will tell you that the key to really mastering the classic beauty look is blending. But blending what, exactly? Well, Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist Scott Barnes answered that question himself when he revealed the three shadow shades he used to create the metallic gray smoky eye above for her appearance on NBC's dance competition show, World of Dance. Lopez, along with Derek Hough and NE-YO, also serves as a judge for the show.

To create the look for "The Duels" episode, Barnes used a combination of three of Lopez's eyeshadow shades from her recent Ingot Cosmetics collaboration. You can buy each eyeshadow separately for $10, or add them to a DIY eyeshadow palette that's available in various sizes—as small as a 4-pan quad or as large as a 20-pan palette.

The three shades he blended were Lilac Grey, Charcoal, and Pitch Black. To finish off her eye look, he enhanced Lopez's eyelashes with the Ingot Viva Las Lashes Mascara, a $24 formula that thickens and lengthens even the tiniest and thinnest of eyelashes.

You can check out Jennifer Lopez's full look above, or tune into NBC at 8 PM EST tonight to watch the episode (and obviously take notes on her look).